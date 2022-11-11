Friedman has been recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Friedman was waived and sent to the AHL before the start of the season. He had two assists in 10 games with the Baby Pens and was recalled as Pittsburgh had injuries to defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body) and Jan Rutta (upper body) Wednesday, giving them only five healthy defensemen heading into action against the Maple Leafs on Friday.