Friedman (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Edmonton, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Friedman will miss a fifth straight contest Thursday, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Once cleared to play, Friedman will almost certainly continue to serve as a rotational, bottom-pairing option, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status. He's collected just one goal through 11 top-level appearances this year.