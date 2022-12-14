site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: penguins-mark-friedman-rises-to-nhl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Penguins' Mark Friedman: Rises to NHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Friedman was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Friedman's rise to the NHL roster suggests Jeff Petry (upper body) may not be ready to play Thursday versus the Panthers. Friedman could still be scheduled to serve as defensive depth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read