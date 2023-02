Friedman suffered an upper-body injury and won't be in the lineup against San Jose on Tuesday.

Friedman has played in just 11 games for the Penguins this season in which he tallied one goal, 17 shots, and 27 hits while averaging 15:27 of ice time. Even when healthy, Friedman is far from a lock for the lineup and likely would be scratched once Jan Rutta (upper body) is cleared to play anyway.