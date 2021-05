Friedman scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and picked up a fighting major in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Friedman tallied an empty-net goal in the third period. Prior to that, he dropped the gloves with winger Joel Farabee in the second. Friedman, a former Flyer, has made just eight NHL appearances this season. He has three points, all in four games since he joined the Penguins after the Flyers waived him.