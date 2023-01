Friedman was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Friedman hasn't gotten into a game for the Penguins since Jan. 2, so his demotion will allow him to get onto the ice for the Baby Pens on Wednesday against AHL Hershey. Even if Pittsburgh gets back Kris Letang (personal) or Jeff Petry (upper body) ahead of a matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, the team will likely still bring Friedman back up to serve as an emergency depth option.