Friedman was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Baree/Scranton on Friday.

Friedman has yet to get into an NHL game for the Penguins this season, serving instead as a healthy scratch whenever elevated to the NHL roster. With the Baby Pens, the blueliner has notched five points in 19 outings and is unlikely to offer much in the way of offensive upside even if he does get into a game for Pittsburgh.