Friedman (upper body) was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Friedman appears to have recovered from his upper-body injury and looks set to join AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, assuming he clears. Even without his injury concerns, the 27-year-old blueliner has struggled for regular minutes, playing in just 11 games this year.