Jankowski (upper body) was on the ice for Wednesday's practice session, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jankowski appears set to return from his three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue, though he hasn't been officially cleared to suit up against the Flyers on Thursday. If Jankowski is given the green light to play versus Philadelphia, he will likely supplant Josh Currie in a fourth-line role. Considering Jankowski hasn't scored a goal in his last 17 games, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him contributing with any consistency this season.