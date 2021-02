Jankowski (upper body) is day-to-day, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jankowski was hurt in Thursday's game versus the Capitals and sat out Saturday's contest versus the Islanders. The 26-year-old has just three points in 18 games this year, and all of his offense game in the first two outings of the season. With Jankowski out, Sam Lafferty should see more playing time on the fourth line. Jankowski probably won't be ready for Sunday's game versus the Islanders.