Jankowski (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Jankowski is skating with the team right now, and he will be a game-time decision."

If Jankowski does suit up, it figures to be in a fourth-line role alongside Colton Sceviour and Anthony Angello with Josh Currie likely on standby if Jankowski can't play. Considering Jankowski is stuck in a 16-game pointless streak, he is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value even when he is cleared to play.