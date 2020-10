Jankowski penned a one-year, $700,000 deal with Pittsburgh on Friday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Jankowski logged 2:02 of ice time per game shorthanded last season and figures to fill a similar penalty-killing role for the Pens. The 25-year-old natural center was limited to just seven points in 56 outings last year but does have two 25-point campaigns to his name. At best, Jankowski will join the third line and probably should only be considered a fantasy option in the deepest of formats.