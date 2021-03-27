Jankowski won't play in Saturday's game versus the Islanders after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
It's uncertain whether Jankowski tested positive for the virus or simply was a close contact to an infected person. Nevertheless, he'll sit out Saturday, and Drew O'Connor will take his place in the lineup.
