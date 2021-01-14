Jankowski scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

In his first game with Pittsburgh, Jankowski opened the scoring early in the first period by grabbing a loose puck in front of the net and snapping it off Carter Hart's elbow and just under the crossbar. The 26-year-old then added an assist on the Pens' final goal of the night. Jankowski is coming off an awful final season with the Flames, but he's getting a chance to center his new club's third line and provide some offense behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeny Malkin.