Jankowski scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Bruins.
He potted the only goal of the first period before the game got blown open in the second. Jankowski's last multi-point performance came back in the first game of the season, and the 26-year-old has only three goals and seven points through 34 contests as he fills a checking-line role for the Pens.
