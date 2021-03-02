Jankowski (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Jankowski will be on the shelf for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body problem. The 26-year-old center's absence will likely go unnoticed by the bulk of fantasy players considering he is bogged down in a 16-game pointless streak dating back to Jan. 15 versus the Flyers. With Sidney Crosby (COVID-19 protocols) also ruled out Tuesday, the Pens may be forced to elevate Zach Aston-Reese or Colton Sceviour into a top-six role.