Penguins' Markus Ruck: Joins twin brother with Penguins

Ruck was the 39th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It's a happy reunion for the Ruck family in the Steel City. Playing alongside his twin brother Liam (who was selected No. 22 overall by Pittsburgh in Round 1) for Medicine Hat, Markus led the WHL in both assists (87) and points (108 in 68 games) this past season. Gavin McKenna's move to Penn State opened up a ton of minutes for the Tigers and Ruck took full advantage. More of a playmaker than finisher, Ruck is probably a long-term center, but that's not a guarantee given his inconsistencies in the face-off circle. As the assist numbers would lead you to believe, Markus is very good in open space and an asset with the man advantage. Betting on a forward that is a shade under 6-foot and just 170 pounds is risky business, but Ruck is defensively responsible and can kill penalties, so that helps raise his floor some. The Ruck wins are 2027-28 commits to the University of North Dakota.