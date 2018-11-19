Penguins' Matt Cullen: Designated for injured reserve
Cullen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Designating Cullen for injured reserve was only a matter of time considering the team is preparing for a long-term absence. The recently demoted Garrett Wilson could be in line for a promotion in order to provide additional forward depth with Cullen sidelined. With no clear indication on the nature or severity of Cullen's injury, speculation will abound as to whether this will mark the end of his NHL career.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Cullen: Facing extended absence•
-
Penguins' Matt Cullen: Tallies goal against Calgary•
-
Penguins' Matt Cullen: Pointless through six games•
-
Penguins' Matt Cullen: Performing well this preseason•
-
Penguins' Matt Cullen: Notches three points•
-
Penguins' Matt Cullen: Returns to the Burgh•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...