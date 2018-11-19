Cullen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Designating Cullen for injured reserve was only a matter of time considering the team is preparing for a long-term absence. The recently demoted Garrett Wilson could be in line for a promotion in order to provide additional forward depth with Cullen sidelined. With no clear indication on the nature or severity of Cullen's injury, speculation will abound as to whether this will mark the end of his NHL career.