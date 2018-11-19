Cullen is expected to be out long term due to a lower-body injury.

While the team didn't provide an update on how long Cullen might be sidelined, it certainly sounds like he is in the week-to-week category at minimum. Given the expectations, the veteran center will likely be placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot on the team. The Minnesota native logged 10:45 of ice time versus Ottawa on Saturday -- relatively on par with his season average 11:46 -- and even managed to score a goal, so it's unclear when he may have suffered his injury. Riley Sheahan should find himself back in the lineup with Cullen unavailable.