Cullen picked up an assist on Bryan Rust's shorthanded goal Wednesday, helping Pittsburgh defeat the Oilers 3-1.

The 42-year-old has 16 points in 42 games and will periodically pitch in a point here and there, but the fact remains Cullen is not a viable fantasy option in 2019. The veteran is averaging just 11:38 of ice time per game, the lowest mark of his career. He finished a plus-2 versus the Oilers.