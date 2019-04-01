Penguins' Matt Cullen: Key player in Sunday's win
Cullen had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The Penguins' fourth line of Cullen, Garrett Wilson and Adam Johnson were really dialed in on Sunday. Cullen has goals in two of his last three games, and seems to save his best for the end of the season and in the playoffs.
