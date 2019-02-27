Penguins' Matt Cullen: Notches assist
Cullen garnered a helper versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Any offensive contributions coming out of Cullen are bonuses for the club, as the 42-year-old is on the team to provide veteran leadership in the locker room and to kill penalties on the ice. The center is averaging 11:32 of ice time this season and 2:09 of that comes in shorthanded situations. Invaluable to the franchise, Cullen won't offer much in terms of production for fantasy owners.
