Penguins' Matt Cullen: Performing well this preseason
Cullen scored on his only shot while playing 11:28 during a 5-1 preseason victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old is back with the Penguins and is fitting right in this preseason, already scoring a few goals. He's only going to be useful in deeper fantasy leagues, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Cullen scored around 12 goals and 30 points in a fourth-line role. He will also win a ton of faceoffs.
