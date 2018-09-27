Cullen scored on his only shot while playing 11:28 during a 5-1 preseason victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old is back with the Penguins and is fitting right in this preseason, already scoring a few goals. He's only going to be useful in deeper fantasy leagues, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Cullen scored around 12 goals and 30 points in a fourth-line role. He will also win a ton of faceoffs.