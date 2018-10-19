Penguins' Matt Cullen: Pointless through six games
Cullen is still searching for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign.
Cullen looked strong in the preseason, but has struggled to produce in the early part of the year. The fact that veteran has switched between the wing and his natural center position could certainly be a factor. While the team no doubt would like to get some offensive production out of the 41-year-old, the fact is he was probably brought in more for his leadership, penalty-killing and locker room contributions
