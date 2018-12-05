Cullen (lower body) took the ice prior to Wednesday's practice, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction, Cullen wasn't able to join the team for a full practice and is likely still at least a week away. Once given the green light, the Minnesota native figures to slot into a bottom-six role and, perhaps more importantly, should resume his duties on the penalty kill.

More News
Our Latest Stories