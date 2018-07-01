Cullen penned a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Penguins on Sunday.

Cullen returns to Pittsburgh following a one-year stint in Minnesota. The 40-year-old will likely fill in as a fourth-line center, while Riley Sheahan slides over to the wing. General manager Jim Rutherford tried to bring back the veteran at the trade deadline last season, as the team covets not only his contributions on the ice, but his locker room leadership.