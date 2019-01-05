Cullen scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Jets.

That's now four points in three games for the 42-year-old center, although his totals on the season (four goals and 10 points in 30 points) are far more modest. Cullen's role on the fourth line doesn't offer much fantasy potential, but the Penguins are deep enough on the wins that he still has decently talented linemates, giving him opportunities to make an occasional splash.