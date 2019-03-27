Cullen found the back of the net against the Rangers on Monday, ending his 27-game goal drought.

Cullen is averaging 11:29 of ice time this season, with 2:17 of that coming shorthanded, so he isn't getting a lot of chances to find the back of the net. The 42-year-old's offensive contributions might be limited, but he continues to be a critical member of the penalty kill and a stabilizing locker room presence.