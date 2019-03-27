Penguins' Matt Cullen: Scores goal in win
Cullen found the back of the net against the Rangers on Monday, ending his 27-game goal drought.
Cullen is averaging 11:29 of ice time this season, with 2:17 of that coming shorthanded, so he isn't getting a lot of chances to find the back of the net. The 42-year-old's offensive contributions might be limited, but he continues to be a critical member of the penalty kill and a stabilizing locker room presence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...