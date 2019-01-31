Cullen was bumped up to the Pens' third line against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

With Derick Brassard (upper body) sidelined, Cullen was promoted to the third line alongside Tanner Pearson and Patric Hornqvist. Unsurprisingly, the veteran logged 14:53 of ice time, his second highest this season. The Minnesota native will likely drop back to the fourth line once Brassard returns -- though Cullen's promotion could become permanent if Brassard is shipped out at the trade deadline.