Penguins' Matt Cullen: Slides into third-line role
Cullen was bumped up to the Pens' third line against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
With Derick Brassard (upper body) sidelined, Cullen was promoted to the third line alongside Tanner Pearson and Patric Hornqvist. Unsurprisingly, the veteran logged 14:53 of ice time, his second highest this season. The Minnesota native will likely drop back to the fourth line once Brassard returns -- though Cullen's promotion could become permanent if Brassard is shipped out at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...