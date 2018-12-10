Cullen (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Monday, but did take part in the game-day skate in a non-contact jersey, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Cullen appears to be trending in the right direction and could slot back into the lineup sooner rather than late. Once given the green light, the veteran should take his spot as the fourth-line center, which will likely force Derek Grant to the wing. Prior to getting hurt, the Minnesota native notched four points in 18 outings and was a mainstay on the penalty kill.