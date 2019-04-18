Penguins' Matt Cullen: Still mulling retirement
Cullen told reporters Thursday that he would talk it over with his family about whether to retire ahead of next season, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Given his leadership in the locker room, ability to kill penalties and relationship with general manager Jim Rutherford, it's hard to imagine the Penguins wouldn't offer Cullen another one-year deal if he does decide to continue playing. Especially considering he only cost the club $650,000 this season. The 42-year-old will likely take a few weeks to weigh his options. Regardless of his decision, Cullen will go down as a fan favorite, despite playing for just three seasons in the Steel City.
