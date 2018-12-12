Penguins' Matt Cullen: Taken off IR
Cullen (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Chicago, per the NHL media site.
While technically still considered a game-time call based on coach Mike Sullivan's comments after practice Wednesday, the fact that the team removed Cullen's IR designation all but guarantees he will suit up versus the Hawks. The veteran figures to slot into a fourth-line center role, while Garrett Wilson is relegated to the press box.
