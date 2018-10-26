Penguins' Matt Cullen: Tallies goal against Calgary
Cullen scored his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign in Thursday's commanding 9-1 victory over the Flames.
The Penguins' trip to Western Canada has been good for a number of players, including Cullen who now has three points in his last two outings. The NHL's oldest active player figures to serve on the team's defensively-minded fourth line for much of the season, but can provide solid depth scoring alongside Riley Sheahan.
