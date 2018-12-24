Cullen has two points and 10 shots on net in seven games since returning from a lengthy lower-body injury.

At this point, Cullen is a veteran presence for Pittsburgh's fourth line. He's 42 years old, after all, and has averaged only 11:40 per game in ice time. At this point in his career, Cullen isn't likely to be able to take on a big enough role to move the fantasy needle.

