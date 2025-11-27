Dumba scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Dumba has two points over his last three outings, but that's a stretch that dates back to Nov. 14. The 31-year-old has done a fine job on the third pairing when he plays, but he's not the Penguins' top option for that role so far, with Connor Clifton getting a larger share of the playing time. Dumba has three points, five shots on net, 15 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-1 rating through eight outings this season.