Dumba registered four assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Dumba recently went eight straight games without a point, but he's popped off with a goal and five assists over his last two outings. Dumba is up to two goals, nine assists, 29 shots on net and 21 PIM in 17 AHL contests this season. He was waived after a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign at the NHL level, but Dumba could play his way into a call-up while Kris Letang (foot) and Jack St. Ivany (hand) are out.