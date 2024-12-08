Grzelcyk notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Grzelcyk has four helpers over his last four games, and three of them have come on the power play. The 30-year-old defenseman has played on the Penguins' second unit throughout the campaign, earning six of his 12 assists this season on the power play. He's one point shy of matching his career high in production with the man advantage, and he's already surpassed his point total from 63 regular-season games in 2023-24. The blueliner has added 34 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating, so his fantasy value will depend on which categories you need help in.