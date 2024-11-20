Grzelcyk logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Grzelcyk, but that was about the only positive from his performance. His two points over nine outings in November have both been power-play assist. The 30-year-old defenseman is at eight assists, 23 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 21 contests overall. Grzelcyk's poor defensive play is part of a larger problem in Pittsburgh, and it's likely only because of his teammates' struggles that he hasn't sat out a game yet.