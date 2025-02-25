Grzelcyk (upper body) will suit up versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports

Grzelcyk will avoid missing any time after being injured against the Rangers on Sunday. The 31-year-old blueliner is currently stuck in a 26-game goal drought during which he has generated just 25 shots. Still, Grzelcyk did chip in 12 helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage, and will pair back up with Erik Karlsson.