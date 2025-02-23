Grzelcyk (upper body) won't return to Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Grzelcyk sustained the injury on a Matt Rempe hit in the first period. Rempe received a two-minute penalty for interference on the play. Grzelcyk entered Sunday's action with one goal, 27 assists, 70 shots on net and 72 blocked shots across 58 appearances this season.
