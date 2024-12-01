Grzelcyk notched two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Grzelcyk had four assists over 14 outings in November, and all of them came on the power play. He saw 4:14 on the power play Saturday, but he's often been in a lesser role since the Penguins can trot out the duo of Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang. Grzelcyk's defense has been a concern, but he has 10 helpers, 31 shots on net and 39 blocked shots to partially offset an ugly minus-13 rating. His career highs are 26 in points and seven in power-play points, and he could eclipse both marks in 2024-25 if he stays healthy.