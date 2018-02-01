Hunwick (upper body) has been given the all-clear ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Hunwick will need to pry a spot in the lineup away from Ian Cole or Jamie Oleksiak in order to get back on the ice. With several healthy blueliners -- including Chad Ruhwedel -- don't be surprised if somebody gets shipped out prior to the trade deadline. Considering Hunwick has just five points in 33 outings this season, he is unlikely to provide much in terms of fantasy value even when he does suit up.