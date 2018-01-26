Hunwick didn't play Thursday against Minnesota due to an upper-body injury.

It initially appeared as though Hunwick was simply a healthy scratch for Thursday's contest, but coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the veteran blueliner was actually unavailable due to an upper-body ailment following the Penguins' 6-3 victory. Pittsburgh doesn't play again until Tuesday against San Jose due to the upcoming all-star break, but the team should release an update on Hunwick's status prior to that contest.