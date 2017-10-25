Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Doubtful against Jets
Hunwick (concussion) is unlikely to suit up against Winnipeg on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
While Hunwick is skating on his own, he has yet to join his teammates on the ice and remains on injured reserve. Until the blueliner can suit up for practice and absorb contact, he won't be cleared from the concussion protocol. In the meantime, Chad Ruhwedel will continue to deputize on the Pens' blue line.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Suffers concussion Monday•
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: On injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Added to Pittsburgh's roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Picks up pair of assists Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: One assist in last 12 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Hunwick: Tips home first goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...