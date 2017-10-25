Hunwick (concussion) is unlikely to suit up against Winnipeg on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While Hunwick is skating on his own, he has yet to join his teammates on the ice and remains on injured reserve. Until the blueliner can suit up for practice and absorb contact, he won't be cleared from the concussion protocol. In the meantime, Chad Ruhwedel will continue to deputize on the Pens' blue line.