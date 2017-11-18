Hunwick (concussion) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Blackhawks.

A stay-at-home defenseman who missed 15 straight games probably isn't going to entice fantasy owners, but he's valuable to the Penguins as a smooth skater who rarely commits turnovers. Look for him on the left side of Ian Cole to comprise the third pair in the upcoming contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories