Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Finally ready to return
Hunwick (concussion) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Blackhawks.
A stay-at-home defenseman who missed 15 straight games probably isn't going to entice fantasy owners, but he's valuable to the Penguins as a smooth skater who rarely commits turnovers. Look for him on the left side of Ian Cole to comprise the third pair in the upcoming contest.
