Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Observing from press box
Hunwick spent the entire 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs watching his team from the press box.
With Chad Ruhwedel turning himself into a penalty-kill expert, there simply wasn't a spot in the lineup available for Hunwick. Signed on the opening day of free agency last summer, Pittsburgh was hoping to replace the departing Ron Hainsey with another veteran blueliner. Unfortunately, it didn't work out this year, as injuries and poor play led to the 32-year-old Hunwick logging a mere 42 contests. The Penguins are locked into a deal with the Michigan native for another two seasons at $2.25 million -- unless they can find a way to move him.
