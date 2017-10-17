Hunwick has been placed on IR with an undisclosed ailment, per the NHL media site.

It is unclear when Hunwick may have picked up an injury, as he still logged 19:26 of ice time Saturday against Florida -- over a minute more than his season average. The Pens basically swapped the 32-year-old for Ian Cole (mouth) who was activated Tuesday. Until the team provides additional details, it is hard to determine how long Hunwick might be sidelined, but assuming a retroactive designation, Saturday versus the Lightning would seem to be his earliest potential return date.