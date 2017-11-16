Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Out against Senators
Hunwick (concussion) has been officially ruled out for Thursday's tilt against Ottawa, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Hunwick will miss his 15th consecutive outing, but does appear to be making progress, including taking part in Thursday's game-day skate. Once the defenseman is given the all-clear, he will likely replace Chad Ruhwedel in the lineup with Frank Corrado probably heading back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
