Hunwick netted the overtime winner Thursday against the Islanders.

Hunwick doesn't get involved in the offense often, but he had a night to remember Thursday. The 32-year-old scored his third goal of the season and fired a season-high seven shots on goal in 20:59 of ice time. Hunwick is a steady blueliner, but don't expect too many more points. He's valuable in some very deep leagues, but know what you're getting in a veteran blueliner who hasn't surpassed 20 points since 2009.