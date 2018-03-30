Hunwick picked up a five-minute fighting major in his return to the Penguins lineup against the Devils on Thursday.

Hunwick served as a healthy scratch for 12 straight outings before being inserted into the lineup versus New Jersey. The defenseman's biggest contribution came when he dropped the gloves with Miles Wood, earning five PIM. The Michigan native's spot on the blue line should be considered tenuous at best, as he will need to hold off Chad Ruhwedel.